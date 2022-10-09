Operation Focus: vehicles kept off the road to be screened in Kozhikode

More private parking areas to be covered in the coming days; ₹2.49 lakh fine imposed in district so far

‘Operation Focus’, launched by the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) to track erring tourist bus operators, is likely to zero in on more vehicles now kept off the road to evade the intensified checking in Kozhikode.

Private parking areas and stands will be covered as part of the concentrated attempt to expose more such vehicles. According to MVD sources, many such covered parking spots have already been examined in Kozhikode city limits. To date, a total fine of ₹2.49 lakh has been imposed on the violators to compound the offences here, they said.

In the next phase of checking, safety rule violations in light motor vehicles used as tourist carriages will also be covered. It will mainly cover mini-tourist vehicles having the capacity to carry nine to 12 passengers.

Since the launch of the checking, some of the operators have been reportedly in alliance with workshop owners to keep vehicles safe in the name of mechanical complaints. Officials confirm that details of such vehicles will be collected for further verification.

Road enforcement squads of the police have also decided to intensify their vigil this week with a focus on private buses carrying out-city and inter-district services. Noticing the increasing number of complaints on speed limit violations, speed governors in maximum number of buses will be examined.

Meanwhile, a section of tourist bus operators owing allegiance to the Contract Carriage Operators Association allege that the MVD and police are jointly trying to derail the livelihood of humble entrepreneurs and employees in the sector. They argue that innocent operators are being targeted and punished in the name of violations committed by a few.