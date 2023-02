February 22, 2023 12:13 am | Updated 12:13 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

As many as 49 persons were arrested in connection with the ‘Blue Net’ special drive launched by the City police in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. A total of 1,074 vehicles were inspected by the police as part of the drive organised with an aim of curbing drug trafficking, drunken driving, and other illegal activities. A total of 22 persons were arrested for drunken driving while the remaining 27 were booked on charges of various other offences, said the police.