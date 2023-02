February 26, 2023 12:35 am | Updated 12:35 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The City police on Saturday arrested 28 persons during surprise vehicle checks conducted as part of Operation Blue Net aimed at preventing the transport of drugs and nabbing those indulging in drunken driving. As many as 711 vehicles have been checked across various police stations within the city. Among those arrested, 12 have been charged with drunk driving and 16 for other offences.