Operation AAG: three police officers found at goon’s house during raid at Angamaly

A raid conducted by the Angamaly police at the house of a goon on Sunday evening under Operation AAG turned anti-climactic as a few police officers were found enjoying the hospitality of the history-sheeter.

The raiding party came across three personnel — two drivers and a civil police officer — attached to the Alappuzha police at the house. The trio gave a statement to the effect that a Crime Branch Deputy Superintendent of Police (Dy.SP) was also present at the house and that he had taken them to the house. It is learned that the personnel had made a stopover at the house of one Thammanam Faisal while returning after a tour.

The Alappuzha District Police Chief suspended two of the personnel pending inquiry by while the other police officer, reportedly attached to the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau, is also likely to face similar disciplinary action shortly.

Vaibhav Saxena, District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural), had submitted a report on the matter to Ernakulam Range Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Putta Vimaladitya with a copy to his Alappuzha counterpart.

Ever since the Statewide Operation AAG was revived in the wake of increased goonda activities, the Angamaly police had been keeping a close watch over Faisal’s house at Puliyanam in Angamaly. He was reportedly staying away for the past 10 days before the police got a tip-off that he had returned and presence of people was noticed at his house, following which the raid was conducted.

“Our team came across three police personnel whose statements were later collected at the Angamaly police station. Their statements referred to the presence of a Dy.SP. Our team hadn’t come across the said officer,” said Mr. Saxena.

According to reports doing the rounds, the Dy.SP took refuge in the washroom of the house during the raid.

Faisal told the media that he had hosted no party and did not know the said Dy.SP.