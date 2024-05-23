ADVERTISEMENT

Operation AAG: Kollam City Police nab 388 persons

Published - May 23, 2024 12:05 am IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Kollam City Police have nabbed 388 persons as part of Operation AAG (Action Against Goons), a State-wide special drive against gangsters, anti-socials, and drug mafia.

As part of the drive, 19 persons involved in serious crimes registered under non-bailable Sections and 47 persons involved in various other crimes were arrested while 322 have been kept in preventive detention. Apart from this, the arrest of 128 accused in warrant cases has also been recorded.

District Police Chief (Kollam City) Vivek Kumar said strict action would be taken against those disrupting law and order in the district. He added that strong measures had been taken against habitual criminals under the Kerala Anti-social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA).

As part of this, 21 people had been kept in preventive detention in Thiruvananthapuram Central Jail and six persons prohibited from entering the district. Night patrolling had been strengthened in the city to prevent violence and untoward incidents, including drug peddling.

