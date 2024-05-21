Operation AAG: Ernakulam Rural police extern man for six months

A man accused of being a habitual offender was externed from the Ernakulam Rural police limits as part of the ongoing State-wide Operation AAG (Action against goons) targeting goons and anti-socials.

The accused is Lipson, 40, of Puthenvelikkara in North Paravur. He remains externed for six months. Ernakulam Range Deputy Inspector General Putta Vimaladitya issued the order exiling him based on a report submitted by District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) Vaibhav Saxena. The accused had several cases, including for attempt to murder and criminal intimidation, against him.

So far, 285 arrests have been made by the Rural police under Operation AAG. The operation is progressing across all 34 police stations under five sub divisions. More arrests were likely in the days to come, the police said.