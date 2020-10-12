Opening tourism brings hope in Munnar

IDUKKI

12 October 2020 19:49 IST

With the opening of tourism centres from Monday, the sector hopes to come out of its pandemic-induced lull.

Hundreds of people depend on tourism in Munnar, one of the chosen destinations in the district. The move to slowly open the sector has come as a relief to them as well as the other stakeholders. A staff at a resort at Munnar says there is no booking at present but it might pick up in the coming winter season.

Job J. Neryamparambi, range officer of the Eravikulam National Park (ENP), says only 10 persons visited Rajamala, the natural habitat of Nilgiri tahr and the main destination in Munnar, on Monday. This could be because the town is in the containment zone, he says.

The ENP remained closed from January 20 after it was shut for the calving season of the Nilgiri tahr. It was reopened on August 19 when an average of 100 visitors came there per day. Mr Job says the sightings of Nilgiri tahr are high in Rajamala now.

As many as 2,300 persons solely depend on the tourism activities under the Forest Department in Munnar. They were thrown out of work after the pandemic hit. In the ENP alone, an average of ₹40 lakh is needed to run the tourism activities per month. A large amount of it goes to daily wage earners as their pay.

Such emergencies are usually met with the funds kept in reserve. This is slowly drying up, an official at the ENP says, highlighting the need to open the tourism activities. There are a number of tribespeople who work in the tourism sector under the Periyar Tiger Reserve (PTR). They are also facing the same situation as at the ENP.

The economic activities in Kumily depend largely on the tourism activities at Thekkady. Though tourism activities were opened here by August end, only 17 tourists turned up for the boat ride on the lake.

Krishnaraj, a native of Munnar, say visitors might start coming from Tuesday. The lesser-known tourism destinations of Ramakkalmedu and Wagamon saw only low turnout of tourists on Monday.