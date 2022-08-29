Opening of traditional routes to Sabarimala | Supreme Court allows petitioner to approach High Court

Legal Correspondent NEW DELHI
August 29, 2022 15:07 IST

A view of the Lord Ayyappa temple at Sabrimala in Kerala. | Photo Credit: Leju Kamal

The Supreme Court on August 29 allowed a petitioner claiming that the traditional forest routes to the famed Sabarimala temple in Kerala are still not open to devotees to approach the State High Court.

A Bench led by Justice Aniruddha Bose asked the Kshetra Aachaara Samrakshna Samiti, represented by advocate Suvidutt Sundaram, to move the High Court with their prayer to lift the restrictions on access to the traditional routes imposed in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Mr. Sundaram said the trek through the forest routes form part of the essential part of religious practice for devotees undertaking the pilgrimage to Sabarimala.

Any restriction was an impediment against their fundamental right to religious freedom.

“The traditional routes have not been opened,” Mr. Sundaram argued.

“Go back to the High Court,” Justice Bose reacted.

Mr. Sundaram withdrew his petition.

