Open varsity awaits UGC nod: Jaleel

Sree Narayana Guru Open University Bill, 2021 tabled in Assembly

Higher Education Minister K.T. Jaleel has said that Sree Narayana Guru Open University awaited recognition from the Distance Education Bureau of the University Grants Commission (UGC).

After tabling the Sree Narayana Guru Open University Bill, 2021 in the Assembly on Monday, Dr. Jaleel said the university had submitted an application, comprising the Sree Narayana Guru University Ordinance and the appointment orders of its statutory officers, to the UGC on October 28 last. The UGC was yet to respond. Efforts were under way to obtain recognition as a State University under Section 2(f) of the UGC Act, 1956. Despite the delay, the university could conduct certificate, diploma and PG diploma courses in the meantime. The certificate course slated to be conducted for local body members on decentralisation and self-governance from March would be its first such academic programme.

He added that university would benefit numerous people who was yearning for career advancement opportunities through continuing education. The existing universities in the State did not provide facilities for such possibilities. Besides, the open university would also boost the career prospects of several people who had to discontinue formal education at a young age owing to various reasons. The academic credits gained through courses conducted by the open university would also enable them to pursue further education elsewhere, the Minister said.