Open St. Marthasmooni Church for Orthodox faction within six weeks: HC

KOCHI

12 August 2021 20:29 IST

Kottayam district administration draws flak for not implementing munisiff court order

The St. Marthasmooni Church, Kottayam, should be thrown open for the Orthodox faction within six weeks, the Kerala High Court has ordered.

Justice P. V. Kunjikrishnan, who passed the order, came down heavily on the district administration and the police for its failure to implement an earlier order of a munisiff court in this regard.

It was on a petition filed by Father A.V. Varghse seeking the opening of the church for offering prayers that the court issued the order.

The Kottaym District Collector and the District Police Chief will open the closed church for the Orthodox faction within six weeks.

Directive to SPC

The State Police Chief (SPC) will supervise all actions necessary for implementing order of the civil court for opening the church. Adequate police protection shall be provided to Fr. Varghse to conduct religious services in the church and to the parishioners to participate in the services without any hindrance or obstruction from the opposing faction, the court directed.

It also directed the police to book cases against those who might obstruct or create any problem for the opening of the church. The instigators and conspirators, if any, also should be booked. If any obstructions occur while implementing the court order, it should be video recorded and should be produced in the court concerned, the judge ordered.

The SPC and the District Police Chief shall constitute a special team to investigate those cases, if any, registered in connection with the implementation of court order, the court directed.