Open spaces in Kochi get a facelift

Over a dozen open spaces and parks in the city and in West Kochi that were given a facelift by Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML) in the recent past are getting ready for opening.

They are expected to provide more open spaces for Kochiites and visitors to relax and unwind. Most of them were earlier in a rundown condition due to inadequate upkeep.

The spaces that CSML redeveloped include Parade Ground, ro-ro jetty, the area in front of the Revenue Divisional Office, and open spaces near Church Road and River Road in Fort Kochi, apart from Subhash Park in the city. The major redevelopment works included landscaping and readying of walkways, street furniture, ornamental lighting, play and gym equipment, heritage architecture, and drainage, in keeping with the demand for more open spaces, said CSML chief executive officer Shaji V. Nair.

These and other open spaces were redeveloped under a ₹40-crore project. The others include Nehru Park, Mattancherry Park, Pallath Raman Cultural Centre, and Veli Ground.

Being a vital entry point to Fort Kochi from both Vypeen island and Kochi city, the ro-ro jetty was severely congested, with ferry commuters having to jostle for space with vehicles that were being transported in the ferry. Through thoughtful planning and execution, the entry point was redeveloped to streamline the flow of vehicles and to ensure the safety of pedestrians. The issue of waste management too was addressed by providing waste bins, official sources said.

They added that the Mattancherry Park that was in an abandoned condition was coming alive with a children’s play area featuring interactive natural elements like green mounds and log plays, apart from lights. Despite delays, the Nehru Park in Fort Kochi was redeveloped keeping in mind its location in the heart of the heritage zone in Fort Kochi and the safety of children from diverse age groups who visited the park to play.

Out in the city, the open spaces that were given an image makeover under the project include Rajendra Maidan, parts of Marine Drive where redevelopment was pending on either side of the Ernakulam boat jetty, High Court Junction, and Vanchi Square.