‘Open masjid day’ held to strengthen religious harmony

People belonging to various religions visit Juma Masjid at Padamugal. Bid to foster social harmony and cohesion for ensuring peace and brotherhood

Published - October 02, 2024 08:08 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
’Open masjid day’ held at Padamugal Juma Masjid, near Kakkanad, in Ernakulam on Wednesday allowing members of all communities to watch namaz.

’Open masjid day’ held at Padamugal Juma Masjid, near Kakkanad, in Ernakulam on Wednesday allowing members of all communities to watch namaz. | Photo Credit: H. VIBHU

The doors of the Juma Masjid at Padamugal, near Kakkanad, were thrown open to people from various walks of life on Wednesday as part of the efforts to strengthen religious harmony and brotherhood among various communities.

People belonging to various religions visited the mosque, which was set up nearly 125 years ago, as part of the ‘open masjid day’ held on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti on October 2.

The visitors were given a warm welcome by the representatives of the jamaat committee. The visitors sat in chairs and watched the manner in which prayers are held in the mosque. They also moved around watching the architecture and interiors of the mosque.

“Such attempts are required as social harmony and social cohesion are vital for ensuring peace and brotherhood among people belonging to various beliefs and culture. Besides being a religious place, the mosque also represents a cultural space for dialogue and meeting,” said Anaz Kabeer, representative of the Amity Forum, a collective of techies at Infopark, Kakkanad, which had joined hands with the Muslim Service Society, Vazhakkala, to organise the event.

The open masjid day helped visitors to understand about the manner in which prayers were held in the mosque. Many told us that it was their long-standing desire to visit the interiors of the mosque and experience its architecture, said Ashfaque of the Muslim Service Society.

The organisers hope that mosques across various districts will come forward to organise such events aimed at building communal harmony and friendship among diverse sections of society.

