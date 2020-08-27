Kerala

Open four roads to Karnataka: HC

A Division Bench of the High Court on Wednesday directed the Kasaragod district administration to open the Perla, Jalsoor, Panathoor and Manimoola-Bandaduka roads leading to Karnakata from Thursday. The Bench led by Chief Justice S. Manikumar said the disaster management authority was empowered to impose conditions for travel of persons and transportation of goods along these roads.

The court passed the directives on a writ petition filed by K. Sreekanth, member of the Kasaragod district panchayat, seeking to open all roads leading to Karnataka to facilitate inter-State travel.

