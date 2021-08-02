OP services likely to be affected by doctors’ strike

ALAPPUZHA

02 August 2021 23:10 IST

Outpatients (OP) services including COVID-19 inoculation in government hospitals in Alappuzha are likely to be affected on Tuesday with government doctors under the banner of the Kerala Government Medical Officers Association (KGMOA) deciding to boycott duty in protest against the delay in arresting two CPI(M) leaders accused of assaulting a doctor at Kainakary in Kuttanad.

KGMOA officer bearers said its members under the Health Services Department would boycott all services except emergency treatment, surgeries, labour room, and inpatient treatment. The functioning of the Government Medical College Hospital, Alappuzha, will not be affected.

Advertising

Advertising

Dr. Sarathchandra Bose, medical officer at Kuppapuram Primary Health Centre (PHC) at Kainakary, was allegedly attacked by three persons—Kainakary grama panchayat president M.C. Prasad, CPI (M) local committee secretary Raghuvaran, and party activist Vishak Vijay on July 24.

Although the police arrested Vijay last week, they are yet to nab the panchayat president and local committee secretary.