April 05, 2024 09:40 am | Updated 09:40 am IST

Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today

The final line up of candidates for the Lok Sabha polls in Kerala will be confirmed after the scrutiny of nominations today.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to address election conventions at Thalayolaparambu, Pala and Thirunakkara maidan in Kottayam today..

Petitions by former Finance Minister Thomas Issac and the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB ) challenging the ED summons issued in connection with the floating of Masala bond by KIIFB to come up before the Kerala High Court today.

CPI(M) Thrissur district secretary M.M. Varghese and councillor P.K. Shajan have been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate for questioning as part of the investigation into the Karuvannur Service Cooperative Bank loan scam.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.