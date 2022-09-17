‘Oorum, uyirum’ launched in Wayanad

The programme aims to combat malnutrition among tribespeople

Special Correspondent Thiruvananthapuram
September 17, 2022 21:15 IST

‘Oorum, uyirum,’ a comprehensive health programme of the Scheduled Tribes Development department to combat malnutrition and reduce deaths among tribespeople, was launched in Wayanad on Saturday.

In the first phase, the programme will be implemented in four Scheduled Tribe settlements under the Sulthan Bathery Scheduled Tribe Development office. On Saturday, it was rolled out in Ponkuzhi Paniya Colony in Noolpuzha panchayat, near Sulthan Bathery.

The programme, which follows a life-cycle approach, gives special attention to pregnant women, children below the age of five, and lactating mothers.

Coordinated by the Wayanad district administration, Women and Child Development department, and the National Health Mission (NHM) under the umbrella of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), it includes general health and nutritional assessments, besides special camps for anaemia detection.

Video series launched

Mananthavady Sub Collector R. Sreelakshmi, who was the chief guest at the inauguration, launched a UNICEF-funded video series on health and nutrition for each target group in the language of the tribal community concerned. The first video, for pregnant women, talks about the food to be included in their diet, warning signs during pregnancy, and anaemia. Inputs from the NHM and the UNICEF consultant have been incorporated in the video.

Officials said the attempt would be to have the tribal chieftain (‘oorumoopan’) or a role model from each target group address the community through the video in a bid to reach out to maximum tribespeople.

