Oorukoottam withdraws ostracism against tribal members

September 06, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Oorukoottam (council of tribes) of the Muthuvan tribe at Chinnakkanal in Idukki has withdrawn its decision to ostracise four members of the tribe. According to local people, the tribal heads had imposed ostracism on Palraj, his son Anandaraj, Mohanan, and Muthukumar after they attended an animal lovers’ protest march held in front of the Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram on August 15. The protest march demanded that wild tusker Arikompan, translocated from Chinnakkanal to Periyar Tiger Reserve, be brought back.

The Oorukoottam had earlier asked the tribespeople not to attend the march. However, the foursome took part in the protest and the council concluded that they should be ostracised since they had violated the fiat.

Mr. Anandaraj said the council withdrew the ostracism decision after they tendered an apology. “We will not attend such protests in future and will not allow any animal lovers’ group to enter our settlement,” he said. “We can now lead a normal life in our settlements,” he added.

Ban on outsiders

Chinnakkanal panchayat president Sini Baby said, “The council of tribes from five settlements in Chinnakkanal decided not to let outsiders enter their settlements. They say that animal rights groups have been spreading fake news about the area’s residents,” said Ms. Baby.

The wild tusker, which used to raid houses and shops at Santhanpara and Chinnakkanal grama panchayats in Idukki for rice, was captured on April 29 and translocated to the Periyar Tiger Reserve on April 30. Later, the Tamil Nadu Forest department captured the tusker and released it to the Kalakad Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve.

