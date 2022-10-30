Oommen Chandy’s family lashes out at defamation campaign

The Hindu Bureau KOTTAYAM
October 30, 2022 19:21 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Amidst reports that the former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy will soon leave for Germany for treatment, his family on Sunday flayed the alleged attempts to defame them through the social media.

Chandy Oommen, the Congress leader’s son, told the media that baseless allegations suggesting denial of treatment to Mr. Chandy were being levelled against the family. “All we want is to ensure the best available treatment to our father. The misinformation campaign on social media has been so excruciating for the entire family,” he said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

He urged people to desist from circulating rumours about Mr. Chandy and his health condition.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app