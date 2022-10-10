Oommen Chandy visits Daya Bai at endosulfan protest site

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy on Monday visited social activist Daya Bai, who has been on a hunger strike in front of the Secretariat since October 2 demanding a lasting solution to the health issues faced by endosulfan victims of Kasargod district. He said the State Government’s stance towards the protest, which has completed nine days, is inhuman. He demanded that the demands be met at the earliest. Congress leaders Ramesh Chennithala, M.M. Hassan, V.S. Sivakumar, Indian Union Muslim League leader M.K. Muneer and others also spoke.