Oommen Chandy visits Daya Bai at endosulfan protest site

The Hindu Bureau October 10, 2022 20:25 IST

She has been on a hunger strike in front of the Secretariat since October 2, seeking justice for endosulfan victims of Kasargod

Former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy met social activist Daya Bayi, who is on an indefinite fast seeking justice for the endosulfan victims of Kasaragod, in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday.

Former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy on Monday visited social activist Daya Bai, who has been on a hunger strike in front of the Secretariat since October 2 demanding a lasting solution to the health issues faced by endosulfan victims of Kasargod district. He said the State Government’s stance towards the protest, which has completed nine days, is inhuman. He demanded that the demands be met at the earliest. Congress leaders Ramesh Chennithala, M.M. Hassan, V.S. Sivakumar, Indian Union Muslim League leader M.K. Muneer and others also spoke.



