Oommen Chandy shifted to Bengaluru by air ambulance

February 12, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

A team of doctors and paramedics shifted former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, MLA, 79, by air ambulance to a private hospital in Bengaluru for continuing cancer care. His family accompanied him.

Mr. Chandy was under treatment for pneumonia at a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram. He appeared weak and spoke whisperingly, given the throat affliction.

Congress workers and journalists mobbed Mr. Chandy when doctors wheeled him out of the hospital to the waiting ambulance that later transported him to the domestic terminal of the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport.

Mr. Chandy told reporters that the sensationalist media speculation that his family had denied him medical care deeply pained him. He waved weakly at party workers and thanked doctors and nurses for their care.

Panel clears travel

A government-appointed medical board evaluated Mr. Chandy’s condition and found him stable after doctors weaned him off oxygen support last Friday. It cleared him to travel to Bengaluru via air ambulance.

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) arranged the air ambulance for Mr. Chandy. Benny Behanan, MP, and United Democratic Front (UDF) convener M.M. Hassan flanked Mr. Chandy. They said the party would meet the treatment costs.

P.C. Vishnunath, MLA, and Thiruvananthapuram District Congress Committee president Palode Ravi were also present.

Govt.’s support

Earlier, Food and Civil Supplies Minister G.R. Anil called on Mr. Chandy and extended the government’s support.

Mr. Chandy’s son, Chandy Oommen, said the accusation the family had denied Mr. Chandy treatment had pained everyone.