Oommen Chandy hospitalised again

May 05, 2023 10:50 pm | Updated 10:50 pm IST

Former Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Oommen Chandy who had been undergoing medical treatment at Bengaluru, has been hospitalised yet again, following viral pneumonia.

The update on his health was shared by his son Chandy Oommen through an FB post on Friday afternoon

Mr. Chandy, who had been moved to Bengaluru a few weeks ago for expert care, on the recommendation of the Medical Board which had been constituted here for overseeing his treatment, has been admitted to the HCG Cancer Centre at Kalinga Rao Road in Bengaluru.

It may be recalled that Mr. Chandy’s brother had written to the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan alleging that Mr. Chandy was not being given proper medical care and seeking his intervention. It was following this that a medical board was formed by the State government

There are restrictions on visitors to Mr. Chandy at the hospital, his son said, seeking prayers from all for Mr. Chandy’s fast recovery.