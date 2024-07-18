Oommen Chandy death anniversary: Leaders remember late Kerala Chief Minister

People from different walks of life remembered former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy’s legacy with fondness on his first death anniversary on July 18, 2024.

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, posted on X (formerly Twitter): “A true leader of the people, Oommen Chandy ji spent his life in the service of the people of Kerala with unwavering dedication.”

“His journey and the legacy of the Indian National Congress are intertwined. As a people’s representative, a Minister, and as Chief Minister, he believed sincerely in serving those he had the privilege to represent, embodying the essence of a Jananayak. His life is a testament to leadership with vision, dedication, and care. On his death anniversary, I offer my humble tributes to Shri Oommen Chandy ji, celebrating him as a compassionate, humble, and committed people’s leader, an indelible part of Kerala’s history,” wrote Mr. Gandhi.

Congress and United Democratic Front (UDF) leaders, including IUML’s Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal, visited Puthupally in Kottayam to pay tribute to the late leader.

Functionaries of major social organisations, mutts, and various Christian denominations were at the special prayers held at Chandy’s final resting place inside the St George Orthodox church precincts at Puthupally.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan laid a floral wreath on Chandy’s tomb. Later, he inaugurated the Oommen Chandy Foundation headquartered in Kottayam. In his speech, Mr. Khan described Mr. Chandy as one of the “finest public servants and a true son of India,” highlighting the foundation’s role in preserving his legacy.

Mr. Khan highlighted the personal qualities that made Chandy a beloved leader. He said Chandy set an example of civility, compassion, and empathy for others. “Chandy embodied lofty humanitarian values”, said Mr. Khan, adding that he was among the few leaders who were “truly close to the people.”

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala chaired a remembrance meeting at the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) headquarters, Indira Bhavan, in Thiruvananthapuram.

