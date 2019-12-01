Oodles of confidence serve them well

Competing at the highest level against well-trained and professional competitors require a lot of confidence. Tribal sisters P. Devatheertha and P. Punnya had it in plenty at the State School Arts Festival.

Hailing from Thazhuthavayil Kuruma Colony in Wayanad, Devatheertha participated in Kerala Natanam and Folk Dance while Punnya participated in Ottan Thullal in High School and earned an ‘A’ grade.

Devatheertha, a student of Kaniyambetta GHSS, is participating in the festival for the second year. “There are lot of takers for the dance form such as Bharatanatyam, Mohiniyattam and other popular dance forms. However, as a tribesperson, I wish to pursue the traditional art forms that are losing charm among the youth.”

A career in dance

Ms. Devatheertha, a Plus Two student, said it was her last year at school and she wanted to do her best. She wishes to pursue a career in learning various dance forms.

Punnya said she was tense. “But since my family was around, I was able to perform well,” she said.

Their father P.A. Prabhakaran, who is an exponent of tribal dance forms Kolkali and Vattakali, said it was not easy in his time. He said before joining the police service, he had performed tribal dance at weddings and other important functions in their community. “We never got an opportunity to step out of our hamlets,” he said.

He has promised to support his daughters in their quest to learn dance.