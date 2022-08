ONV Puraskaram for M. Mukundan

August 11, 2022 20:03 IST

M. Mukundan has been selected for the ONV Puraskaram instituted by the Malayalam Patanakendram Library for his novel Nritham Cheyyunna Kudakal. The award carries a purse of ₹1 lakh, a citation and a statuette designed by Asramam Santhosh. Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal will handover the award at a function to be held on August 12 at Sopanam Kala Kendram.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.