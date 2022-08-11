Kerala

ONV Puraskaram for M. Mukundan

M. Mukundan has been selected for the ONV Puraskaram instituted by the Malayalam Patanakendram Library for his novel Nritham Cheyyunna Kudakal. The award carries a purse of ₹1 lakh, a citation and a statuette designed by Asramam Santhosh. Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal will handover the award at a function to be held on August 12 at Sopanam Kala Kendram.  


