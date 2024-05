Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will present the ONV literary award 2024 instituted by the ONV Cultural Academy to Jnanpith award winner Pratibha Ray at a function here at Bishop Pereira Hall on Monday on the occasion of the 93rd birth anniversary of poet ONV Kurup. The ONV Yuva Sahithya Puraskaram would be presented to Durga Prasad during the function, said a release issued by the ONV Cultural Academy here on Sunday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.