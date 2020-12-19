ONV literary award for Leelavathi

Thiruvananthapuram

19 December 2020 00:49 IST

Noted writer and literary critic M. Leelavathi has been selected for the fourth ONV literary award instituted by the ONV Cultural Academy. The award comprises a cash prize of ₹3,00,000, a citation and plaque.

The jury, chaired by C. Radhakrishnan, noted that Dr. Leelavathi was a shining star in the domain of literary criticism and a rare woman in the field.

Unique style

It said her unique style of criticism endeared literary works to readers.

It also hailed her contribution to language and literature as a teacher, poet, translator and biographer.

Academy chairman Adoor Gopalakrishnan said here on Friday that the award would be presented to Dr. Leelavathi at her residence in Kochi.