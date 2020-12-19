Kerala

ONV literary award for Leelavathi

Noted writer and literary critic M. Leelavathi has been selected for the fourth ONV literary award instituted by the ONV Cultural Academy. The award comprises a cash prize of ₹3,00,000, a citation and plaque.

The jury, chaired by C. Radhakrishnan, noted that Dr. Leelavathi was a shining star in the domain of literary criticism and a rare woman in the field.

Unique style

It said her unique style of criticism endeared literary works to readers.

It also hailed her contribution to language and literature as a teacher, poet, translator and biographer.

Academy chairman Adoor Gopalakrishnan said here on Friday that the award would be presented to Dr. Leelavathi at her residence in Kochi.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 19, 2020 12:51:10 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/onv-literary-award-for-leelavathi/article33368767.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY