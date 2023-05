May 06, 2023 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Novelist C. Radhakrishnan has been selected for the ONV Cultural Academy’s literary award for 2023. The award, comprising ₹3 lakh, statuette, and a citation, will be presented at a function at Senate Hall here on May 27 in connection with ONV’s birth anniversary. The award was decided by a committee chaired by novelist George Onakoor and comprising poets Prabha Varma and Rosemary. Neethu C. Subrahmanian and Rakhi R. Achari were selected for this year’s ONV award for young writers.