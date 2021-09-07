Kerala

Onus on MLAs, MPs to create awareness: Veena

Health Minister Veena George has said trying to eliminate bats, in fear of Nipah infection, will escalate the situation and sought the help of MLAs and MPs in the district in creating awareness among the public and managing the situation.

At an online meeting of MLAs and MPs on Tuesday, the Minister said an attack on bat habitats might lead to serious repercussions.

The department had started awareness drives at the district and State level to eliminate anxiety and fear regarding the disease.

Rapid response team volunteers had started field and fever surveillance.

A special task force would be in the district by Wednesday to test the source of the virus among bats. The Minister called for extreme vigil in areas declared as containment zones.

Ministers A.K. Saseendran, P.A. Mohamed Riyas, Ahammad Devarkovil, M.K. Raghavan, MP, and MLAs besides District Collector N.Tej Lohit Reddy and authorities of Government Medical College Hospital were present.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 7, 2021 9:04:36 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/onus-on-mlas-mps-to-create-awareness-veena/article36344956.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY