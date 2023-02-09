HamberMenu
Only use polite terms to address students, teachers told

February 09, 2023 05:36 pm | Updated 05:36 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The General Education department has called on teachers to stop using certain terms to address students. This follows a complaint by a parent to the Chief Minister’s complaint redressal cell. As part of the action taken, the Thiruvananthapuram Deputy Director of Education has directed district education officers and assistant education officers to ensure that such terms are not used in schools. Similar directions have been issued in other districts too.

Teachers should desist from using words such as ‘poda’ and ‘podi’ that hurt students’ personality. They should take care to speak and behave in a polite manner that can be an example to students, say the directions to education officers.

The complaint pointed out that schools were spaces that should teach students to use good language and be courteous and polite to other people.

