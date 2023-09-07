ADVERTISEMENT

Only two offers for power supply under ‘swap’ arrangement

September 07, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Arunachal Pradesh Power Corporation Pvt. Ltd. and Manikaran Power Ltd. agree to provide electricity to KSEB under pact

The Hindu Bureau

Only two companies have reportedly expressed willingness to supply power to the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) under a ‘swap’ arrangement proposed by the utility to avert a power shortage in the months ahead.

The Arunachal Pradesh Power Corporation Pvt. Limited (APPCPL) has agreed to supply 150 MW in November this year and 50 MW during March 1-15, 2024. Both the APPCPL and Manikaran Power Ltd. have agreed to supply power during December 2023-March 2024 in various time slots.

The KSEB had hoped to source 500 MW under the ‘swap’ arrangement where the power received is returned at a later date. The tenders were opened on Thursday. In the present case, the KSEB must return the power during June-September 2024. The KSEB management will scrutinise the offers and take a final decision.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This week, the KSEB had opened tenders for medium and short-term power supply to tide over the present shortage. Adani Power and DB Power have quoted ₹6.88 a unit for the supply of 303 MW and 100 MW respectively to the KSEB under a medium-term contract. In the case of short-term supply, 150 MW was offered at ₹7.60 a unit in September, 100 MW at ₹ 7.87 a unit in October and 100 MW at ₹6.95 a unit.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US