Only three colleges from city in top 100

University of Kerala drops to 27th position in NIRF ranking

The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings have come as an indicator of Thiruvananthapuram’s waning influence as the education capital of the State.

The State capital, which had five of its colleges in the top-100 bracket last year, only has three now.

University College fell two rungs to reach 25, while the Government College for Women dropped to the 46th position (from the 40th last year). However, Mar Ivanios College (44) improved its rankings by four positions. Government Arts College and MG College fell outside the top-100 group to figure in the 101-150 rank band.

Engineering colleges

Among engineering colleges, the College of Engineering, Thiruvananthapuram (CET), fell 10 spots to figure in the 95th position, while the Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST) was 40th among engineering institutions, down from the 33rd position. CET managed to maintain its 11th position among architecture institutes.

Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), that had bagged the 80th position among all higher education institutions last year, fell into the 101-150 rank band this time.

While the University of Kerala dropped from 23rd to 27th rank among universities in the country, it fell one position to become the 43rd best higher education institution in the country.

However, Kerala University Vice Chancellor V.P. Mahadevan Pillai pointed out that the university could ensure a high standing despite competition increasing by a double. While there were 3,771 applicants in 2020, as many as 6,000 higher education institutions had registered for the rankings this year.

Steps being taken

The university that had maintained the top position among universities in the State since the launch of the ranking system in 2016 had the potential to break into the top-10 ranks nationally, Prof. Pillai said. Several measures have been initiated to address shortcomings that have persisted for long. These included filling vacancies for faculty positions. The government has also adopted steps to increase faculty strength wherever necessary. Such measures is bound to enable more students to take up research.