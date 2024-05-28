ADVERTISEMENT

Only Shihab family can lead Muslim community: Kunhalikutty

Published - May 28, 2024 10:23 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Indian Union Muslim League State president Syed Sadikali Shihab Thangal inaugurating a Panakkad Qazi Foundation leadership meeting at Pookkottur near Malappuram on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SAKEER HUSSAIN

The Panakkad Syed Shihab family alone can take the overall leadership of the Muslim community in Kerala, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) national general secretary P.K. Kunhalikutty as said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing a leadership summit of the Panakkad Qazi Foundation at Pookkottur near here on Tuesday, Mr. Kunhalikutty said the Panakkad Thangal family’s leadership legacy was a blessing for the Muslim community.

He said both the IUML and the Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama would go ahead in perfect symbiosis.

The Panakkad Qazi Foundation aims at reasserting the supremacy of the members of the Panakkad Syed family in matters concerning the Muslim community. In other terms, it reasserts the leadership of the Panakkad family.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Inaugurating the meeting, IUML State president Syed Sadikali Shihab Thangal called upon mahals in the State to act in unison by imbibing the changes brought about by the present time.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US