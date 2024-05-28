Only Shihab family can lead Muslim community: Kunhalikutty

The Panakkad Syed Shihab family alone can take the overall leadership of the Muslim community in Kerala, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) national general secretary P.K. Kunhalikutty as said.

Addressing a leadership summit of the Panakkad Qazi Foundation at Pookkottur near here on Tuesday, Mr. Kunhalikutty said the Panakkad Thangal family’s leadership legacy was a blessing for the Muslim community.

He said both the IUML and the Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama would go ahead in perfect symbiosis.

The Panakkad Qazi Foundation aims at reasserting the supremacy of the members of the Panakkad Syed family in matters concerning the Muslim community. In other terms, it reasserts the leadership of the Panakkad family.

Inaugurating the meeting, IUML State president Syed Sadikali Shihab Thangal called upon mahals in the State to act in unison by imbibing the changes brought about by the present time.