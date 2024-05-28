GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Only Shihab family can lead Muslim community: Kunhalikutty

Published - May 28, 2024 10:23 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Indian Union Muslim League State president Syed Sadikali Shihab Thangal inaugurating a Panakkad Qazi Foundation leadership meeting at Pookkottur near Malappuram on Tuesday.

Indian Union Muslim League State president Syed Sadikali Shihab Thangal inaugurating a Panakkad Qazi Foundation leadership meeting at Pookkottur near Malappuram on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SAKEER HUSSAIN

The Panakkad Syed Shihab family alone can take the overall leadership of the Muslim community in Kerala, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) national general secretary P.K. Kunhalikutty as said.

Addressing a leadership summit of the Panakkad Qazi Foundation at Pookkottur near here on Tuesday, Mr. Kunhalikutty said the Panakkad Thangal family’s leadership legacy was a blessing for the Muslim community.

He said both the IUML and the Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama would go ahead in perfect symbiosis.

The Panakkad Qazi Foundation aims at reasserting the supremacy of the members of the Panakkad Syed family in matters concerning the Muslim community. In other terms, it reasserts the leadership of the Panakkad family.

Inaugurating the meeting, IUML State president Syed Sadikali Shihab Thangal called upon mahals in the State to act in unison by imbibing the changes brought about by the present time.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.