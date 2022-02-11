Only reasonable tariff revision mooted: KSEB

Tariff to come into force after public hearings

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) has, in its electricity tariff revision proposals, claimed that it has recommended only a ''reasonable revision'' for the domestic category consumers so as to avoid tariff shock.

The tariff proposals, submitted to the Kerala State Electricity Regulatory Commission (KSERC), have been uploaded on the commission's website www.erckerala.org.

As required by the tariff regulations, the KSEB has submitted proposals for the fiscals from 2022-23 to 2026-27. The new tariffs will come into force only after the commission holds public hearings and scrutinises the objections and suggestions raised by the consumers.

For the 2022-23 fiscal, the energy charges proposed for the LT-1 domestic category are as follows (existing tariff in brackets): No change has been recommended for the BPL category (0-40 units).

Telescopic slabs: 0-50 units - ₹3.50 (₹3.15); 51-100 units - ₹4.10 (₹3.70); 101-150 units - ₹5.50 (₹4.80); 151-200 units - ₹7 (₹6.40); 201-250 units - ₹8 (₹7.60). The proposed non-telescopic slabs are as follows: 0-300 units - ₹6.50 (₹5.80), 0-350 units - ₹7.20 (₹6.60), 0-400 units - ₹7.40 (₹ 6.90), 0-500 units - ₹7.60 (₹7.10) and, above 500 units - ₹8.30 (₹7.90).

The KSEB has projected revenue gaps of ₹ 2,852.58 crore for 2022-23, ₹4,029.19 crore for 2023-24, ₹4,180.26 crore for 2024-25, ₹4,666.64 crore for 2025-26 and ₹5,179.29 crore for 2026-27.

In its petition, the KSEB pointed out that even after the proposed revision, the tariffs for the domestic category remains below 80% of the average cost of supply.