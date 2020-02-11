Kerala

Only permanent residents will have claim on forestland

District Collector H. Dinesan has said that those who are not permanent residents in forests are not entitled to individual rights on the forestland. However, they can collect forest materials as per their social rights.

Mr Dinesan was speaking at a meeting held at the Collector’s chamber on Tuesday to address the doubts on the Forest Rights Rules.

The meeting settled 7,057 applications for documents under the Forest Rights Rules. Of 8,047 applications received, 426 were already prepared for distribution of documents.

Feb 11, 2020

