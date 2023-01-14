Only people’s unity can protect the country: Thushar Gandhi 

January 14, 2023 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST

Thrissur ‘‘We as Indians should rethink whether we deserve to celebrate the 75th year of Independence. We have now been divided more than under the British rule. This has made our rulers powerful to exploit us,’‘ Thushar Gandhi, author and great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, has said.

Speaking on ‘Rediscovering India – Reflections on contemporary India’ at a seminar organised by the Nehru Centre for Social Research at St. Thomas College, Thrissur, on Saturday, he said, ‘‘India has never lost but we Indians lost ourselves.’‘

“People need to rediscover their conscience. Time has come to turn the search light towards yourself inwards. Because we are not united, our voices don’t make any sense. As a result, in election after election, the minority triumphs over the majority. Democracy is deteriorating as the citizens don’t reserve it. Let us rediscover our strength to protect the country. Transformation will happen only when we admit our fault,” he said.

It was the people’s power which forced Indira Gandhi to withdraw the Emergency. ‘‘Are we not going through more tough times now,’’ he asked.

Hate has been prevalent in society. Hate can be defeated only with love. Lauding Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his attempt to connect to the masses through the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Mr Gandhi said: “Bapu had to walk alone in his last year. Now a young man is walking alone. He is discovering India in his own way. “

“One yatra may not change the entire situation. But its a beginning. The Congress people have the responsibility to take his effort forward,” he said.

Addressing the function, Faisal Khan, national convenor, Khudai Khidmatgar, a non-violence movement started by Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan (Frontier Gandhi), stressed the strength of love and unity in protecting the democratic values of the country.

A book written by Sudha Menon, Charithram Adrishyamakkiya Murivukal, was released in the function. Thrissur DC president Jose Vallur presided over the function.

Earlier., Mr, Gandhi attended a function to celebrate 90th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi’s visit to Guruvayur.