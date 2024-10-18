Only one candidate files nomination on first day in Wayanad

The nomination process for candidates for byelection in the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency commenced on October 18 (Friday).

On the first day, only one candidate, Dr. K. Padmarajan, Independent, submitted his nomination papers to District Collector and Electoral Officer D.R. Meghashree.

Nominations can be submitted either directly by the candidates or by their supporters to the Electoral Officer or the Assistant Electoral Officer, Ms. Meghasree said. The Deputy Collector (Land Reforms) serves as the Assistant Electoral Officer for the process.

Nominations will be accepted from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The last date for submitting nomination papers is October 25, with a meticulous scrutiny scheduled for October 28.

Candidates may withdraw their nominations by 3 p.m. on October 30, she said.