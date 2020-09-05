Only increased awareness can help in fight against COVID-19: CM

Lockdowns will no more serve as a tool to fight pandemic

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said here on Monday that lockdowns would no more serve as a tool to fight COVID-19 but that only increased public awareness that each and everyone was vulnerable to contracting the disease could help the State as it moved on to the next phase of the pandemic.

Everyone needed to be aware that it was their own right and responsibility to keep themselves safe by maintaining physical distancing, reducing social interactions, and following all safety precautions. Lockdowns cannot make COVID go away, he said.

The government would make proper interventions to minimise disease transmission, including increasing the daily testing to 50,000, Mr. Vijayan said.

The Chief Minister rattled off many numbers and statistics to state that the State was doing an extremely good job of COVID-19 containment and that the State fared very well in comparison to other States.

The government would analyse all data scientifically and utilise the information to make proper interventions for disease containment, he added.