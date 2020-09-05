Only increased awareness can help in fight against COVID-19: CM

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said here on Monday that lockdowns would no more serve as a tool to fight COVID-19 but that only increased public awareness that each and everyone was vulnerable to contracting the disease could help the State as it moved on to the next phase of the pandemic.
Everyone needed to be aware that it was their own right and responsibility to keep themselves safe by maintaining physical distancing, reducing social interactions, and following all safety precautions. Lockdowns cannot make COVID go away, he said.
The government would make proper interventions to minimise disease transmission, including increasing the daily testing to 50,000, Mr. Vijayan said.
The Chief Minister rattled off many numbers and statistics to state that the State was doing an extremely good job of COVID-19 containment and that the State fared very well in comparison to other States.
The government would analyse all data scientifically and utilise the information to make proper interventions for disease containment, he added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath