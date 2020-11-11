Only green crackers for Deepavali

11 November 2020 20:06 IST

Can be burst only between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. on that day.

Only green crackers can be used and sold in the State for the festival of Deepavali. The green crackers can be burst only between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Deepavali day.

This has been decided by the Home Department based on a recent order of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and the advice of the Kerala State Pollution Control Board, a statement from the board here said.

The board had informed the government that the ambient air quality in the State fell in the moderate category. Accordingly, as per the NGT order, only sale of green crackers has been permitted, and the timings for bursting them have been restricted to two hours on Deepavali day.

Advertising

Advertising

Importantly, the use of firecrackers has been banned within 100 m of ‘silence’ zones such as hospitals, educational institutions, courts, and places of worship.

Many States have already banned firecrackers this year. The NGT had also directed that sale or use of firecrackers would be banned in urban centres that recorded ‘poor’ or worse air quality in November last year.

Air Quality Index (AQI) between 101 and 200 is considered moderate, while that between 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe. AQI between 0 and 50 is taken as good and that between 51 and 100 satisfactory.