Only government can declare holiday for schools: Minister

January 23, 2024 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Only the government has the power to declare a holiday for educational institutions, Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty has said.

Addressing mediapersons here on Tuesday, the Minister said Director of General Education (DGE) Shanavas S. had been asked to submit a detailed report within 24 hours on Sri Gopalakrishna High School at Kudlu in Kasaragod declaring a holiday in connection with the idol consecration at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Monday. Further action would be taken on the basis of the DGE report and Kerala Education Rules.

Mr. Sivankutty said the Deputy Director of Education (DDE) had submitted a preliminary report on the matter. The school management had asked the DDE concerned if a holiday could be given to the students. Though the DDE clarified that only the government could announce a holiday, the management went ahead and gave a holiday anyway in violation of rules.

The Minister said decisions on school opening and closing, holidays, conduct of examinations were all taken by the Education department. District Collectors could declare holidays for schools, but it was done after discussing with the Education department. The DGE could also declare a holiday on behalf of the government. If individuals or local bodies started declaring holidays for schools as and when they wished, it would be difficult for the government to run the General Education department. A holiday should not have been announced be it on the demand of the panchayat or anyone else.

The school was an aided institution that functioned with government permission. The staff salary was also paid by the government, the Minister pointed out, saying the government was taking a serious view of the incident.

