GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Only government can declare holiday for schools: Minister

Holiday at Sri Gopalakrishna High School at Kudlu in Kasaragod in connection with consecration at Ram Temple

January 23, 2024 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Only the government has the power to declare a holiday for educational institutions, Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty has said.

Addressing mediapersons here on Tuesday, the Minister said Director of General Education (DGE) Shanavas S. had been asked to submit a detailed report within 24 hours on Sri Gopalakrishna High School at Kudlu in Kasaragod declaring a holiday in connection with the idol consecration at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Monday. Further action would be taken on the basis of the DGE report and Kerala Education Rules.

Mr. Sivankutty said the Deputy Director of Education (DDE) had submitted a preliminary report on the matter. The school management had asked the DDE concerned if a holiday could be given to the students. Though the DDE clarified that only the government could announce a holiday, the management went ahead and gave a holiday anyway in violation of rules.

The Minister said decisions on school opening and closing, holidays, conduct of examinations were all taken by the Education department. District Collectors could declare holidays for schools, but it was done after discussing with the Education department. The DGE could also declare a holiday on behalf of the government. If individuals or local bodies started declaring holidays for schools as and when they wished, it would be difficult for the government to run the General Education department. A holiday should not have been announced be it on the demand of the panchayat or anyone else.

The school was an aided institution that functioned with government permission. The staff salary was also paid by the government, the Minister pointed out, saying the government was taking a serious view of the incident.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.