Only COVID-19 negative for Sabarimala

Thiruvananthapuram

15 October 2020 22:37 IST

All devotees preparing to undertake the Sabarimala pilgrimage trek will have to produce a certificate showing that they are COVID-19 negative within 48 hours of starting the trek.

They would also have to produce a medical certificate certifying that they were fit enough to make the Sabarimala trek, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.

Advertising

Advertising

He said that the insistence on the certificate of good health should not be seen as harassment of devotees. On the other hand, it was for the safety and protection of the devotees.