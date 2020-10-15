Kerala

Only COVID-19 negative for Sabarimala

All devotees preparing to undertake the Sabarimala pilgrimage trek will have to produce a certificate showing that they are COVID-19 negative within 48 hours of starting the trek.

They would also have to produce a medical certificate certifying that they were fit enough to make the Sabarimala trek, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.

He said that the insistence on the certificate of good health should not be seen as harassment of devotees. On the other hand, it was for the safety and protection of the devotees.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 15, 2020 10:38:57 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/only-covid-19-negative-for-sabarimala/article32865413.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY