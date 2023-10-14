Only CM can clarify doubts on Bills, says Governor on legislation awaiting his signature

October 14, 2023 09:46 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Saturday justified his stand that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan should come and brief him about the Bills pending before him for his signature.

The Governor expressed dissatisfaction over the Chief Minister’s stand on the matter, saying that other Ministers were unable to address the concerns he raised regarding the Bills.

Among the eight Bills awaiting the Governor’s approval, the University Laws (Amendment) Bill, aimed at replacing the Governor with eminent academicians as Chancellors of State universities, was passed by the Kerala Assembly after extensive deliberations several months ago.

These Bills were submitted for the Governor’s approval under Article 200 of the Constitution.

Despite visits from the Ministers concerned to Raj Bhavan for briefings, the Governor has not yet signed the Bills.

Mr. Khan said that his queries on the Bill were not adequately addressed by the Ministers who briefed him.

