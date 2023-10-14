HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Only CM can clarify doubts on Bills, says Governor on legislation awaiting his signature

October 14, 2023 09:46 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

PTI

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Saturday justified his stand that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan should come and brief him about the Bills pending before him for his signature.

The Governor expressed dissatisfaction over the Chief Minister’s stand on the matter, saying that other Ministers were unable to address the concerns he raised regarding the Bills.

Among the eight Bills awaiting the Governor’s approval, the University Laws (Amendment) Bill, aimed at replacing the Governor with eminent academicians as Chancellors of State universities, was passed by the Kerala Assembly after extensive deliberations several months ago.

These Bills were submitted for the Governor’s approval under Article 200 of the Constitution.

Despite visits from the Ministers concerned to Raj Bhavan for briefings, the Governor has not yet signed the Bills.

Mr. Khan said that his queries on the Bill were not adequately addressed by the Ministers who briefed him.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.