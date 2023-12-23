Only achievement of the Navakerala Sadas was breakdown of law: K. Surendran

December 23, 2023 06:34 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The only achievement of the Navakerala Sadas, which was held when the people of Kerala were facing difficult times, was a breakdown of law and order in the State, BJP State president K.Surendran has said. He accused Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his Ministers of organising a State-wide yatra to divert attention from their anti-people policies. Neither the Chief Minister or the Ministers are able to respond to various issues including the financial crisis or the lack of essential commodities in Supplyco. DYFI goons are being used to attack the protesters and intimidate the public. Cases are being filed against journalists to prevent them from reporting the news about the protests, he alleged.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.