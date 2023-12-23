GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Only achievement of the Navakerala Sadas was breakdown of law: K. Surendran

December 23, 2023 06:34 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The only achievement of the Navakerala Sadas, which was held when the people of Kerala were facing difficult times, was a breakdown of law and order in the State, BJP State president K.Surendran has said. He accused Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his Ministers of organising a State-wide yatra to divert attention from their anti-people policies. Neither the Chief Minister or the Ministers are able to respond to various issues including the financial crisis or the lack of essential commodities in Supplyco. DYFI goons are being used to attack the protesters and intimidate the public. Cases are being filed against journalists to prevent them from reporting the news about the protests, he alleged. 

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.